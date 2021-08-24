Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Lowered to $29.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 189.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $736.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $196,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

