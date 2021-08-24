Theta Fuel Trading Down 0.1% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $116.62 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00115910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.41 or 0.00287838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.55 or 0.02384883 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.