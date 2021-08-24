THETA Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. THETA has a market cap of $7.11 billion and $533.06 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $7.11 or 0.00014842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00794189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00099818 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001940 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

