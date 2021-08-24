Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Thor Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.17% of Thor Industries worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.33. 1,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,762. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.