ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.64% from the stock’s current price.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

TDUP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. 11,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,104. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

