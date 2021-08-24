Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Buys 1,074,342 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22.

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

