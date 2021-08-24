Thrive Token Price Tops $0.0010 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Thrive Token has a market cap of $100,212.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00100147 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

