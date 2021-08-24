Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $285,257.09

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 79.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $285,257.09 and $2.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 66.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00156066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,750.11 or 0.99667172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00991461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.78 or 0.06708007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

