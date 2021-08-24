Tiger King (TKING) Price Up 8,230.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 3,687.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Tiger King has a market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $338,033.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tiger King has traded 8,230.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00124836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00156959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,140.52 or 0.99895392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.35 or 0.00998837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.94 or 0.06708604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tiger King’s total supply is 936,746,473,141 coins and its circulating supply is 900,000,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

