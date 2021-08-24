TigerCash (TCH) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $889,001.84 and approximately $5.72 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00855792 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

