Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.92

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 10444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $501.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,774.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.