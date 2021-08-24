Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Shares Down 4.9%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75. 2,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

