Titan Coin (TTN) Hits One Day Volume of $242.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 55.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 86.3% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005821 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007400 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

