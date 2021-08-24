TitanSwap Market Cap Hits $373.31 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $6.99 or 0.00014642 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $373.31 million and $15.11 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.00 or 0.00791783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00099404 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

