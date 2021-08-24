TokenClub (TCT) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. TokenClub has a total market cap of $26.89 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00803358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00100037 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TCT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

