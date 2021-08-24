TokenPay (TPAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $151,448.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,256.34 or 0.99916067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00040778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00070318 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011878 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001010 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

