TOP Price Hits $0.0030 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. TOP has a total market cap of $16.69 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.00 or 0.00791783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00099404 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

