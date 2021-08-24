Tornado Cash Price Tops $50.47 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $53.86 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $50.47 or 0.00104843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00125611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00156798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.25 or 1.00137048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.40 or 0.00991805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.74 or 0.06637136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,306 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.