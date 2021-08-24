Torray LLC Acquires 11,979 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Torray LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 233.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $327,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

