Torray LLC Acquires 2,310 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Torray LLC raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 56.7% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 31.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 33.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. 10,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,767 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,197. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

