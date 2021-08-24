Torray LLC Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Torray LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 2.4% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $169.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

