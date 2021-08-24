Torray LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC owned 0.08% of Myovant Sciences worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 385.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $957,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 1,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,674. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.