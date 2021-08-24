Torray LLC Has $12.08 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Torray LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 83,605 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.8% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

ORCL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 111,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

