Torray LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Torray LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.20. 83,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,472. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.45. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

