Torray LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Torray LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 25,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 760,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.69. 35,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,062. The company has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $334.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

