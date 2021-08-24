Torray LLC Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Torray LLC lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock worth $47,594,587 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,532.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $926.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,563.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,450.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

