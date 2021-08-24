Torray LLC Purchases 4,873 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Torray LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

