Torray LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 185.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,812 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.6% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

FISV traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 75,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

