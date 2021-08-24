Torray LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Torray LLC reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 13.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after buying an additional 206,788 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 688.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 107,743 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 22.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $52,568.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,259,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $126.15. 13,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

