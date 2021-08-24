Torray LLC Sells 590 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Torray LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,712,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $672.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $659.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,820 shares of company stock worth $28,968,480 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.