Torray LLC Sells 60,308 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Torray LLC cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,308 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up approximately 2.0% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Torray LLC owned about 0.09% of Loews worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Loews by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,779. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

