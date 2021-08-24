Torray LLC Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Torray LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

POOL traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.55. 3,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $495.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

