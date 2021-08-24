Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $31.02. 5,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 225,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

