Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TOTZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TOTZF opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.