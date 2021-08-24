Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TOTZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

