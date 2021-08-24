TOWER (TOWER) Market Capitalization Tops $11.98 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00792449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00048690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00098333 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

