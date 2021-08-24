Trac Pham Sells 14,883 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $4,764,792.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $324.52. 27,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $321.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

