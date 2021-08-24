Trac Pham Sells 16,186 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $4,764,792.45.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $324.52. 27,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $321.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $114,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.