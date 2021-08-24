Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Jonathan S. Estep Sells 3,786 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TSCO stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.53. The company had a trading volume of 654,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
