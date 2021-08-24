Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Jonathan S. Estep Sells 3,786 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TSCO stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.53. The company had a trading volume of 654,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

