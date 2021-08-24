Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,022 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average daily volume of 549 call options.

Shares of NYSE RKLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 9,408 shares of the company were exchanged.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.