TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Trading Up 0.1%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TradeUP Global stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 7.61% of TradeUP Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC)

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

