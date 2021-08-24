Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $26.00. 27,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,947,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

