Tranchess Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.08 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $67.15 million and approximately $27.08 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $4.79 or 0.00009924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 261.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,084.67 or 0.99669068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00070606 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,025,300 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.