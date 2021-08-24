Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Trane Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.85. 6,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

