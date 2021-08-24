Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $9.81

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and $1.07 million worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $9.81 or 0.00020502 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 862.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00155760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.16 or 0.99690907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00988153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.40 or 0.06685454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

