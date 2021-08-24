Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Trading Up 0.1%

Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,052,000.

