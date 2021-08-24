Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.28

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.28 and last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 3229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Get Trex alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.