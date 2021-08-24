Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

Shares of TSE TCW traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.41. The company had a trading volume of 355,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.34 million and a P/E ratio of -11.32. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$2.81.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

