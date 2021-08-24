Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

