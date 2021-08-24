TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.23. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 1,389 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

