TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.13. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 2,848 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 425,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.